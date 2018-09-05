The Wolves Beat

StarTribune
Wolves contemplate Deng, other free agents for final two roster spots
By Jerry Zgoda
September 5, 2018 — 4:59pm

With training camp fewer than three weeks away, the Wolves have had discussions with veteran free-agent forward Luol Deng and as least eight other free agents to fill one or two of their remaining roster spots, according to two league sources.

 

 

The Wolves had former Timberwolf Corey Brewer, shooter Nick Young and veteran guard Arron Afflalo in for workouts Wednesday and have perhaps as many as five more scheduled through next week.

They'd probably have more, but some agents are reluctant to send their clients to Minneapolis for a workout because they believe the Wolves will end up signing Deng, who played for Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and completed a contract settlement with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The Wolves have two of their 15 NBA roster spots open and Thibodeau at the State Fair last week said he'd prefer to keep one spot open for "flexibility." Unless they make other moves, the most they have to offer are veteran minimum contracts.

That flexibility could be exercised rather quickly if the Wolves reach agreement with Deng and if another former Chicago Bull who played for Thibodeau -- big man Joakim Noah -- reaches a contract resolution with New York in the coming days, much like Deng's deal with the Lakers.

He'd give them another veteran and two-way player whose defense Thibodeau particularly adores and who can play both a "stretch" power-forward position and defend multiple positions, including the other small forward spot.

Deng is 33, but has barely played since he signed that four-year, $72 million contract with the Lakers in summer 2016, when some NBA teams spent money drunken over a new huge television contract coming.

Wolves' preseason finalized; game against Bucks to be played in Ames, Iowa
By Jerry Zgoda
August 28, 2018 — 12:01pm

The Timberwolves' preseason schedule announced about three weeks ago has been finalized, A TBD site for their October 7 game against Milwaukee has been determined:

They'll play the Bucks at Iowa State's Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Ia., just down the interstate from the Wolves' G League team in Des Moines.

That's the fourth of five preseason games the Wolves will play, starting with opening games on a Califronia trip to Golden State and the L.A. Clippers.

The Wolves won't be doing training camp in San Diego and a trip to China like they did last season,  but they will spend nearly a week together on the Golden State-Clippers trip after they begin training camp with three days of workouts at Mayo Clinic Square.

"I like to do that for team-building reasons," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Last year, our challenge was how quickly we could get everyone on the same page. We started the season 7-3 and I thought a large part of that was because of the time we spent in San Diego. We'll go to California for about seven days this year and that will be helpful as well. The big challenge is to build of what we did last year. I'm very proud of what we did last year."

Wolves preseason schedule:

Sept. 29   at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3       at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5       Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7       Milwaukee at Ames, Iowa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9       at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

