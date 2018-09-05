The Wolves Beat

With training camp fewer than three weeks away, the Wolves have had discussions with veteran free-agent forward Luol Deng and as least eight other free agents to fill one or two of their remaining roster spots, according to two league sources.

The Wolves had former Timberwolf Corey Brewer, shooter Nick Young and veteran guard Arron Afflalo in for workouts Wednesday and have perhaps as many as five more scheduled through next week.

They'd probably have more, but some agents are reluctant to send their clients to Minneapolis for a workout because they believe the Wolves will end up signing Deng, who played for Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and completed a contract settlement with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The Wolves have two of their 15 NBA roster spots open and Thibodeau at the State Fair last week said he'd prefer to keep one spot open for "flexibility." Unless they make other moves, the most they have to offer are veteran minimum contracts.

That flexibility could be exercised rather quickly if the Wolves reach agreement with Deng and if another former Chicago Bull who played for Thibodeau -- big man Joakim Noah -- reaches a contract resolution with New York in the coming days, much like Deng's deal with the Lakers.

He'd give them another veteran and two-way player whose defense Thibodeau particularly adores and who can play both a "stretch" power-forward position and defend multiple positions, including the other small forward spot.

Deng is 33, but has barely played since he signed that four-year, $72 million contract with the Lakers in summer 2016, when some NBA teams spent money drunken over a new huge television contract coming.