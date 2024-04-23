It will be root, root, root for the home team on Tuesday evening as the Minnesota Timberwolves play game two of their opening-round playoff series at Target Center, while the Twins take on the White Sox across the street at Target Field.

With the games starting just 10 minutes apart — Wolves at 6:30 p.m. and Twins at 6:40 p.m. — thousands of fans will be streaming into Minneapolis just as the evening rush hour begins to wind down. That means lots of extra traffic and pedestrians on downtown streets, and the scramble to get prized parking spots.

Here are some tips for getting to the games, or your favorite downtown bar to watch on TV:

By Car

Traffic will be heaviest in the area around the two stadiums, so tip No. 1 is to allow lots of extra time to drive in and find a place to park. Ramps A, B and C adjacent to the baseball and basketball facilities on downtown's west end are the most convenient but will be traffic magnets.

An option for easier in-and-out parking is to use the Jerry Haaf Memorial Ramp or the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage on 4th Street near U.S. Bank Stadium. From there, walk a block or two to the U.S. Bank Stadium Station and catch a light-rail train to either arena for just 50 cents each way.

Drivers can reserve parking at downtown ramps on the Spot Hero website or app.

By Train

Both the Green and Blue lines stop at Hennepin Avenue, just a block from Target Center, and right outside Target Field. Fare is just $2.50 before 6:30 p.m. and $2 after. Or fans can buy an All Day Pass for $4 to $4.50 and take unlimited rides on trains and buses until 2 a.m. Wednesday, meaning you can stop at a downtown establishment for a beverage and hopefully celebrate wins by both teams before going home.

The Blue Line also has two park-and-ride locations near Fort Snelling, allowing fans to ride in from the south metro and skip the downtown traffic.

There is no Northstar service on Tuesday night.

By Bus

Several Metro Transit routes serve Target Field and Target Center:

From the north: METRO C Line, METRO D Line, 5, 14, 22

From the east: 3 and 94

From the west: 9, 14

From the south: 5, 14, 22

By Bike

Both stadiums have ample bike parking along 2nd Avenue N., in between both facilities.

Rideshare

Both Uber and Lyft serve Target Field and Target Center.



