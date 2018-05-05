WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

MLS: New York City at New York, 12:55 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. NYC makes the trip for the first of three Hudson River Derbies this season. Los Angeles vs. LAFC got plenty of press this year as MLS’s second crosstown rivalry, but the cross-river rivalry out East has already established itself as one of the marquee MLS games every season.

NWSL: Seattle at Portland, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime. The natural Pacific Northwest rivalry isn’t quite as contentious when it comes to the women’s game, but there’s still no doubt that Portland’s huge crowd will want to see the Thorns put a beating on their neighbors. It should be a showpiece game for a league that’s short on close-together teams.

Liga MX: Morelia at Toluca, noon Sunday, Univision Deportes. Toluca, which won the spring-season title in Mexico, had a run of nine consecutive victories down the stretch. But in the first leg of this playoff quarterfinal, the top seed could register only a 2-2 draw at Morelia. Toluca is favored to go through, but Morelia could spring a shock.

La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, beIN. The Spanish league might be the best one in Europe, which makes it even more impressive that Barcelona is undefeated so far this year. Barca has the title wrapped up, but the undefeated streak is on the line — not that El Clásico really needs any extra excitement.