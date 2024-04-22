Tani Oluwaseyi had already developed a fan following in 2024, thanks to his role for MNUFC: to come on as a substitute late in games, run hard, and get Minnesota a late goal.

Sunday, he got his first start in Major League Soccer, and "Tani Time" just moved up to the beginning of the game.

Oluwaseyi scored in the first half, Robin Lod and Hassani Dotson scored early in the second half, and the Loons cruised to a dominant 3-0 road win against Charlotte FC.

It was Charlotte's first loss at home since May 20 of last season.

Playing on the road, the Loons were happy to cede possession to Charlotte in the first half and play on the counter-attack — and in the 31st minute, it paid off. As Robin Lod picked up the ball near the halfway line, Oluwaseyi made an intelligent run between the Charlotte center backs, and Lod found the striker with a pass over the top. The Loons' young striker let the pass bounce once, then volleyed it back across the goalkeeper, off the post and in.

Four minutes into the second half, Minnesota scored again from a direct attack, with Franco Fragapane finding Robin Lod's late run into the penalty area with an easy pass, and Lod firing past Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina. And five minutes later, Dotson made it three, heading home from a corner kick.

While Minnesota has mostly played a 4-3-3 formation this season, manager Eric Ramsay set his team up in a surprising 5-2-3 formation against Charlotte, with midfielder Kervin Arriaga playing as a third center back. The surprise paid off, as the Loons snuffed out Charlotte's offense, allowing just nine shots — and only one on target.

