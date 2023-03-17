8:30 p.m. at Colorado * Apple TV MLS Season Pass, MNUFC radio 1500 AM

Preview

South Korean forward Jeong Sang-bin arrived in Blaine Friday in preparation to complete a transfer to the Loons, but didn't accompany the team to Denver as he undergoes medical examination and orientation. One of his agents will stay in Minnesota to get him acclimated these next five to six weeks while the club seeks a full-time interpreter. The 20-year-old, acquired from Swiss club Grasshoppers on loan from Wolverhampton in England's Premier League, signed a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth season. "We believe we've got a top player on our hands," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "We've got to do a good job of this. Hopefully we can get him in, get him integrated and look after him. No sense spending the money we are if we're not going to make our player comfortable." … Veteran left back Kemar Lawrence is the seventh Loon to receive a call-up for his national team for the upcoming FIFA international break, if he accepts. Expect Robin Lod, Dayne St. Clair, Michael Boxall, Kervin Arriaga and possibly Lawrence and Joseph Rosales all to play Saturday before heading out afterward. Coach Adrian Heath said some of his starting 11 won't play to ensure they'll be healthy for next week's home game against Vancouver while the aforementioned with be gone … Loons go to Denver undefeated at 1-0-1, while the Rapids are winless with an 0-2-1 record in which they've been outscored 5-0 in losses to Seattle and San Jose along with a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City. The Loons won 1-0 at FC Dallas in their season opener three weeks ago and played New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw last week at snowy Allianz Field. … Now in their seventh MLS season, the Loons have yet to win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in suburban Denver. They are 0-5-1 there. … Loons backup keeper Cliff Irwin played seven seasons in Denver.

INJURIES

Loons list D Bakaye Dibassy (torn quad ligament), D Doneil Henry (hamstring), D Ryen Jiba (knee), D Mikael Marques (ankle) and Emanuel Reynoso (suspended) as out. Colorado lists Alex Gersbach, Braian Galvan, Diego Rubio, Jack Price, Jonathan Lewis and Steven Beitashour all as questionable and Moise Bombito and Yaya Toure as out.