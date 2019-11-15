The St. Paul man who shot and wounded a school bus driver earlier this year on a snowy Minneapolis freeway is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Kenneth W. Lilly, 32, pleaded guilty in August to one count of first-degree assault and faces three to eight years in prison.

Lilly’s attorneys, Charles Clippert and Thomas Plunkett, filed a motion this week requesting a three-year term, noting that Lilly’s “documented history of cognitive limitations,” past traumatic incidents and the fact that the school bus bumped into his car and body should be considered at sentencing. They added that Lilly also called 911 from the scene and cooperated with police.

“This was not a road rage incident,” the attorneys wrote. “…Mr. Lilly reacted to the bus hitting him in a manner that was subjectively reasonable based on his life experiences. Mr. Lilly’s response was not objectively reasonable. Mr. Lilly’s cognitive limitations and prior traumatic incidents impaired his threat perception.”

The attorneys did not specify the cause of Lilly’s alleged cognitive limitations. Lilly was working as an armed security guard at the time of the Feb. 5 shooting.

At his plea hearing, Lilly admitted to firing five times at Thomas Benson near the merging of Interstates 94 and 35W just south of downtown Minneapolis. Prosecutors said the short bus had bumped into Lilly’s vehicle while trying to merge in a snowstorm.

Lilly said that he had gotten out of his vehicle to exchange information with Benson and the bus moved forward and struck him lightly. Lilly he drew his 9-millimeter handgun and fired at Benson through the bus windshield.

“Mr. Lilly reasonably believed he was in danger of getting run over or hurt by the bus,” his attorneys wrote in their motion for a lower sentence. “…Mr. Lilly’s life history has impacted his worldview. He does not see the world as a safe place.”

Lilly called 911 from the scene and reported that the bus had tried to run him over, which Senior Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard pushed back on at the plea hearing, noting that the impact occurred at “low speed” and that Lilly was not knocked down nor harmed by the contact.

One bullet grazed Benson’s head and another hit him in the arm. An elementary school student on the Minneapolis School District bus was not physically harmed.

Benson’s attorney, James Sheehy, has said the incident changed his client’s life due to nerve damage. Benson was 78 at the time.

“Unfortunately, because of his hand injury he will not be able to work as a bus driver again,” Sheehy previously said. “…his left hand is numb most of the day and he cannot grip properly with it.”

It was revealed at Lilly’s plea hearing that the injuries caused Benson to go deaf in one ear and experience “protracted tingling.”

Several media outlets requested access to video record Friday’s proceeding, which was granted by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.

Lilly’s attorneys filed a motion to prohibit camera access.

“The privacy, safety, and well-being of Mr. Lilly and his family supports preventing cameras and audio recorders in the courtroom,” said the defense motion. “…There is significant likelihood that the coverage will detract from the dignity of the proceedings.”

Lilly also was involved in a previous shooting. In 2015, prosecutors found Lilly “legally justified” when he shot and killed 16-year-old Lavauntai Broadbent at a small park at the west end of St. Paul’s Summit Avenue. Broadbent brandished a handgun in an attempted robbery and Lilly, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his own gun and shot him.

