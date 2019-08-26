The school bus driver who was shot last winter on a snowy Minneapolis freeway is deaf in one ear from the shooting and had to give up the job he loved because of nerve damage, the man’s attorney said Monday, the same day the shooter was back in court on felony charges.

Bus driver Thomas Benson, 78, was shot Feb. 5 near where Interstates 94 and 35W merge south of downtown. Benson was grazed in the head by one bullet and hit in the arm by another. An elementary school student on the Minneapolis School District bus was unharmed.

Kenneth Lilly, 32, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, and had a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Lilly reported from the scene to emergency dispatch that he got in a crash with the small bus, pulled over and got out of his vehicle.

“I tried to get his information,” Lilly explained to the dispatcher. “A self-defense incident occurred because he tried to run me over. So shots have been fired.”

Benson’s attorney, James Sheehy, said the multiple gunshots that wounded his client “have had a very significant and detrimental impact on Mr. Benson’s life.”

Kenneth Lilly, right, with lawyer Thomas Plunkett

Benson is now deaf in his left ear, and other wounds make his left hand feel “numb most of the day.”

Because of that nerve damage, “he cannot grip properly with it [and] will not be able to work as a bus driver again.”

According to the criminal complaint, the bus was trying to merge and apparently scraped Lilly’s car. Lilly stopped his car and tried to get on the bus but the driver refused, telling him there was a child on board.

Lilly, who was wearing his security guard uniform, pulled a handgun from his holster and fired at the bus windshield.

County Attorney Mike Freeman at the time called Lilly’s actions “outrageous, and it was sheer luck” that no one was killed.

In 2015, prosecutors found Lilly “legally justified” when he shot and killed 16-year-old Lavauntai Broadbent during a robbery attempt at a St. Paul park. Broadbent brandished a handgun when Lilly, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his own gun and shot him.