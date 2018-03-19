The state Senate approved millions of dollars Monday to continue repairing Minnesota’s problematic vehicle registration and license system — but the money will only last through July.

The bill, which DFL and GOP legislators said was a compromise, dedicates $9.65 million for technical staff and costs to fix the system the state rolled out last summer. The glitchy software has delayed the distribution of tabs and titles, prevented people from transferring specialty plates and caused numerous other problems for residents, auto dealers and state contractors who operate vehicle services offices.

The legislation also creates a steering committee to oversee progress on the system and review quarterly reports from staff managing the project. It designates $350,000, available through next June, for an information technology auditor to monitor and report on the development of the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS).

“This is the best shot that we have at moving forward with resolving the MNLARS issue,” Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Chairman Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said. “It isn’t all that pretty, but this is a very unusual situation that we have found ourselves in.”

The proposal differs from the House plan, which designates $10 million for MNLARS fixes but requires DFL Gov. Mark Dayton to cut that amount from his budget for executive agencies. Dayton has said he would not agree to that. The House may vote on its MNLARS proposal on Monday afternoon.

Newman authored the Senate bill, which was approved on the floor in a 47-20 vote. It uses the funding approach Dayton supports: drawing from revenue available in the driver and vehicle services operating accounts. Newman said he expects his bill and the House version will end up in a conference committee, where legislators will iron out the differences.

But the clock is ticking to get the money in place. Officials with Minnesota Information Technology Services and the Department of Public Safety, who are handling the MNLARS rollout, have repeatedly stressed to legislators that they will have to start laying off contractors at the end of March without the $10 million. They said contractors are already departing, because of the uncertainty.

The $10 million is just the first piece of the funding request from Dayton’s administration. Another $33 million is needed to fix the issues with MNLARS.

Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, said he fears the Republican majority will use that money as leverage during negotiations later in the legislative session.

Newman worked with Dibble over the weekend to come up with the version of the bill that was approved Monday. Both senators said they made concessions. Newman wanted to allot $7.3 million for MNLARS, but agreed to $10 million. However, the measure limits most of the spending to technology costs and software improvements.

Dibble and other DFLers pushed for an amendment to allow the money to also be used for staff to respond to calls and e-mails from residents and system users. The amendment failed, and Republicans noted more than 40 people are already handling customer service.