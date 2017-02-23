A runner who was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday evening in St. Paul by a suspected impaired driver was identified as a 35-year-old man from Woodbury.

Scott A. Spoo was hit at the intersection of Dayton Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard, police said Thursday.

Peter Berge, 60, of St. Paul, was driving on Mississippi River Boulevard when he hit Spoo, who was in the crosswalk at Dayton Avenue, police spokesman Steve Linders said. Spoo died at the scene.

Along with possibly being impaired by either drugs or alcohol, Berge also may have been distracted, Linders added. The spokesman did not elaborate on that potential factor.

Spoo’s traffic-related death is the first for a pedestrian in St. Paul this year. Last year, four pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles.

“We’ve been working hard to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, impaired driving and also just paying attention to pedestrians … very sad situation,” Linders said.