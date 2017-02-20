Rod Simons, a Twin Cities broadcast journalist and former sports anchor at KSTP television, died Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., where he was covering Twins spring training. He was 56.

“Sad day in Fort Myers,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said on Twitter. “RIP Rod. God bless your family. You were ALWAYS a positive light in an often negative world. Definition of class.”

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier tweeted, “Just hearing about the passing of Rod Simons this morning down here at spring training. A great man with an amazing heart.”

Simons, owner of Rod Simons Media Communications, ran Game On! TV, which featured freelance television reporting and was a contributor to the Twins broadcasting station, 96.3 FM.

He was a sports anchor for KSTP from 2003-08 after working for television stations in Seattle and Portland, Ore. He was active with the Gift Of Adoption fundraisers and golf tournaments.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, and daughter Annie.

“Absolutely crushed to hear about @rodsimons,” Vikings executive director of communications Jeff Anderson tweeted. “Always an incredible energy and smile. I’m heartbroken for his wife and daughter.”