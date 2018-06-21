Richfield police have withdrawn an invitation to have a federal official speak at a planning meeting for this year's National Night Out event, following backlash from neighborhood leaders.

The speaker, a representative from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, was set to speak at a meeting between police and neighborhood block captains on July 24. Richfield Police Lt. Mike Flaherty said Thursday that the speaker was going to provide an "educational piece" about Homeland Security. According to police, the representative was not going to talk about immigration policies.

But national outrage over the separation of families illegally crossing the border, as well as federal efforts to ramp up deportations, led police to question the wisdom of making the presentation now.

Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) among other agencies, has been under fire lately for its role in the border separations. The policy, implemented by the Trump administration in April, was reversed in an executive order signed Wednesday by the president.

Having someone from Homeland Security was bad timing, Flaherty said. The police department announced its decision to cancel the speaker in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

"We started to recognize the fact that with everything going on nationally ... maybe this isn't the best time right now," he said. "Emotions are high, it's a very sensitive topic nationally and in Richfield."

Strong community opinions on the meeting, voiced on Facebook by residents, "solidified our decision not to have this representative come in," he said.

Another speaker has been chosen for the meeting.

National Night Out, known as Night to Unite in Richfield, is an annual neighborhood event held to connect public safety officers and residents. About 160 blocks in Richfield plan to hold street parties for this year's event on Aug. 7.

Block captains — residents who help police organize and coordinate the different street parties — typically meet a couple of times a year. During those meetings, police officers leave signs and brochures for captains to hand out during National Night Out.

Richfield police practice impartial policing and do not enforce federal law, Flaherty said.