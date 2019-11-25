I choose to take the bus and walk the streets of downtown Minneapolis partly because I know that if foot/bus traffic reaches a critical mass of people, crime is deterred. It’s probably why I feel safest on the New York City subway and streets.

Now comes the story of Shirwa Jibril, murdered because he asked someone on the bus to quiet down (“Metro Transit bus passenger dies after attack; murder charge filed,” Metro, Nov. 13). And the letter writer and theater patron subjected to fear-inducing behavior on the Green Line, who may choose to drive or use Uber in the future.

Wednesday’s Star Tribune story about Mr. Jibril was serendipitously placed next to the story of Ramsey County Judge George Stephenson sentencing a criminal who held up a Green Line rider at gunpoint (“Light-rail robber given probation,” Metro, Nov. 13). Instead of a sentence of seven years in prison as stipulated by our state’s sentencing guidelines, Judge Stephenson gave the felon a year in the county workhouse and probation.

One’s actions determine if you are part of the problem or part of the solution. From where I sit, Judge Stephenson, in this case you are part of the problem.

Scott Mayer, Minneapolis

UNTESTED RAPE KITS

With misleading headline, readers missed important information

I was disappointed by the Star Tribune’s Nov. 16 report “Mpls. finds 1,700 untested rape kits” and the Readers Write letters the next day. Obviously, readers didn’t read the most important part of the article, which explains that if there is no official police report the rape kits can’t be tested. I’m not trying to blame the victims for not filing an official report but, rather, I’m blaming the misogynistic laws set up by the patriarchy that makes it incredibly difficult to find and prosecute rapists. The Star Tribune should be careful with its news story headlines, too. Yes, there are 1,700 untested rape kits, but the headline makes it seem like this was a complete failure by the police. People read headlines and then draw completely unfounded beliefs from them. The Star Tribune needs to find a better way to grab people’s attention while conveying the necessity of reading the full article for relevant information.

Avi Rosenman, Minneapolis

SECONDARY EDUCATION

For-profit schools shouldn’t gain from student debt crisis

Here in Minnesota, we have an excellent system of colleges and universities, operated by Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (Minnesota State). To take classes at any of our excellent community colleges, a student applicant merely needs a high school diploma or GED. If a student wants a career in law enforcement, any number of Minnesota State schools offer classes to attain the required degree.

Then we have — or had — Globe University (“Now-defunct Globe Univ. has filed for bankruptcy,” Nov. 22). This organization misled prospective students about the criminal justice program offered by Globe. Credits would not transfer to real schools, like Minnesota State schools, and the program offered at Globe was not even recognized by law enforcement.

Globe University was founded over a century ago by a sincere Dartmouth alum who saw a need for business training. After a series of owners, Globe was purchased by the Myhre family in 1972 and aggressively became for-profit. Why was this scam perpetrated on innocent people for so long? Why did the government provide taxpayer-backed loans through the Department of Education? Why were G.I. Bill veterans allowed to use their benefits to take worthless classes? In 2016, 96% of Globe grads owed an average $45,000. It is beyond comprehension that state and federal officials took so long to stop this hoax. The Myhre family, owners of Globe and Minnesota School of Business will keep their multimillion-dollar home in Naples, Fla., and claim assets of $100,000-$500,000.

Politicians, DFL and GOP alike, talk about the burden of student debt. I have yet to hear any say they will close for-profit “diploma mills” to lower part of that student debt burden. Student debt should only accrue from colleges like we have here at home with Minnesota State. All classes I took at a Minnesota State community college transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I doubt even one class from Globe would have. Minnesota State, keep up the good work. Politicians and AGs, you are late, but better than never.

Wayne Dokken, Robbinsdale

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Kill the cats? Maybe read up on history before hitting the streets

Regarding the letter writer addressing the bird strikes at U.S. Bank Stadium who suggested that cats should be killed (“Readers Write,” Nov. 14), he might want to study up on the bubonic plague in the Middle Ages to see how that worked out. Humans are much more of a risk for bird deaths via architecture and pollution; should they also be eradicated? Bird deaths can be managed rationally without suggesting the killing of peripheral creatures via a completely unrelated scenario.

Jenni Charrier, Wayzata

SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT

Underfunded schools can’t afford to pay for every student’s meal

Regarding the letter to the editor regarding school lunches (“Readers Write,” Nov. 21), while I agree that schools should provide free lunches to all children, a free lunch program for all is expensive. It would add an additional burden on school systems that are already underfunded by the state. A state mandate requiring free and healthy snacks would be toothless without the state providing the financial means for school districts to carry out such a program.

Donald Poppele, Maple Grove

THE STATE OF AMERICA

Impeachment is how we will regain our focus on important issues

Criticizing the Star Tribune for focusing on the impeachment proceedings (“Readers Write,” Nov. 22), a letter writer thinks there are more important issues to deal with. It is kind of ironic that he forcefully writes that the paper should place more attention on “fighting in the Middle East, rotting infrastructure, climate change,” plus many other issues. Actually, the impeachment process is the best way to attack one of the causes of these situations negatively affecting America. Congress is using the only way available right now to bring pressure to bear on an ineffectual POTUS who seems to be more concerned with his personal matters than improving our great country. Understanding “cause and effect” is critical. And the once-honorable GOP is sanctioning this ridiculous situation by putting party before country rather than acknowledging facts presented by courageous nonpartisan public servants.

Jim Stathopoulos, Burnsville

THANKSGIVING

The best way to spread cheer is through kindness, both far and near

On Thursday I dropped off my wife at the shopping mall to have lunch with her friends. As I was turning down the aisle to exit, there was an open parking space in this very congested parking lot. A woman coming the other direction began to enter the space but then realized I was there first. She motioned to me as if to ask if I intended to park there. I motioned back “no” with a wave. She smiled, waved back and parked.

May we all be so kind, considerate and charitable during this Thanksgiving season.

Patrick Finley, Edina

