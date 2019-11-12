A 75-year-old man who was brutally beaten after asking a group of young men to lower their voices while on a Metro Transit bus died Tuesday.

Charges against the man accused in the attack were immediately amended from felony assault to second-degree murder.

Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, of Minneapolis, made his first court appearance Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 6 incident. Bail was set at $150,000.

The victim’s identity along with the cause of the death will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is the 39th homicide in Minneapolis.

According to last week’s criminal complaint, the 75-year-old man boarded the bus shortly before Davis-Miles and a group of his friends. Cameras on the bus captured the victim approaching the group to ask them to stop being so loud. The men became hostile and threatened to beat him when he got off the bus.

When the older man left the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center, the group of men followed. Davis-Miles walked parallel to the man for a short distance before getting closer to him and punching him once, according to surveillance video and witnesses. The man fell backward and struck his head on the pavement.

Davis-Miles shook hands “in a congratulatory manner” with one of his friends as the man lay unconscious on the ground, the charges say. Several of them rummaged through the victim’s pockets.