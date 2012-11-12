We welcome letters and commentaries from readers. Letters to the editor are 250 words or less in length. Commentary submissions should be no more than 700 words. Submissions must be exclusive to the Star Tribune. All must include the author’s real, legal name. Letters and rebuttals to other articles become the property of the Star Tribune and may be republished in any format. What makes a good commentary? Please read our questions and guidelines page. NOTE: If you have any trouble using this form, please feel free to submit your letter via e-mail to opinion@startribune.com.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Opinion
Editorial
It's up to Hollywood to clean up its own act
Weinstein revelations sparked two movements, but will things change?
Dick Schwartz
Winter in Minnesota: I may not always like it, but I'll always love it
School closings on radio, shoveling, layering. They're in my blood, in ways that fog, slush and Santas in shorts just can't match.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Violence in the movies, fashion and sexualization, guns and businesses, tax changes
No hooray for Hollywood.
Marshall H. Tanick
Was Georgia's elimination of proposed Delta tax break unconstitutional?
Quite possibly. A Minnesota case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court could be relevant to Georgia's action involving the airline.