The defunct for-profit Globe University has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, saying it owes many millions of dollars in connection with fraud actions taken against the school by the state of Minnesota.

The petition filed in federal court Wednesday by the former Woodbury-based school comes two weeks after the Minnesota Supreme Court sided with former criminal justice students at Globe and its affiliated Minnesota School of Business (MSB) in ruling that anyone who attended the programs can receive a tuition refund.

The filing lists Globe’s assets ranging from $100,000 to $500,000, with debts from $10 million to $50 million. The state’s claims are the largest by far among the creditors, but the U.S. Education Department also has a claim of roughly $850,000 in connection with student loans.

A message was left Thursday with the state attorney general’s office seeking its analysis of how the filing would impact the students’ efforts to recoup their money.

If a judge approves Globe’s petition under the provision of Chapter 11, then the debtor would propose a plan to repay its creditors over time and possibly at lowered amounts.

The state attorney general’s office sued the schools five years ago, alleging they misled students by suggesting they would be able to work as police and probation officers. The students, among them a large number of veterans using GI Bill benefits, enrolled in the schools’ criminal justice program only to later discover that their degree failed to meet requirements for becoming police and probation officers in Minnesota.

In 2017, after the campuses had closed amid the legal battle, a district court found Globe and MSB had misrepresented the program to students and ordered them to pay restitution. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled only 15 students who had testified at the trial were eligible for such repayment.

The state Supreme Court said Wednesday that any of the roughly 1,330 students who attended the programs since 2009 can request reimbursement for tuition, fees and other education-related expenses, including interest. The state estimates former students are now eligible for refunds worth as much as $33.7 million.