More than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, loaded guns, wads of cash and other illicit drugs were seized in a high-rise apartment in downtown Minneapolis, and two men have been charged in connection with the haul.

Gonzalo Jiminez-Paz Jr. and Rey David Luna-Santillanes, both 22 and from Minneapolis, were charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute meth, and remain jailed ahead of their first appearance in federal court in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The seizure by law enforcement occurred in an eighth-floor residence overlooking the Mississippi River in the Churchill Apartments, which sits at the corner of Marquette and Washington avenues S. and is across the street from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration offices.

The 31-story Churchill bills itself as "an elite address for those with a taste for luxury." The one-bedroom apartment where the raid occurred rents for about $1,550 a month.

Law enforcement officers recovered during their search Saturday roughly 64 pounds of meth, "a large sum of U.S. currency," 3 pounds of heroin, a bag containing unidentified blue pills, two loaded handguns, dozens of rounds of ammunition, and 11 cellphones, according to the criminal complaint and a search warrant inventory filed in court.

The meth was in two suitcases in a closet, the heroin was in a shoe box, and the cash was in a kitchen cupboard, the complaint continued. One of the guns was tucked under a mattress and the other in a closet.

Rey David Luna-Santillanes

Officers arrested Jiminez-Paz and Luna-Santillanes inside the apartment, which is rented under someone else's name, the charges read.

A confidential informant who cooperated with authorities in this case described Jiminez-Paz as being "part of a Mexican-based drug-trafficking organization that is distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Minnesota," read a search warrant affidavit filed last month in Hennepin County District Court.

The Twin Cities has become a major market in the United States for meth distribution, according to a Star Tribune report published last spring. Many of those caught supplying Minnesota's meth have had direct ties to major, internationally known drug cartels in southern Mexico.

According to the complaint:

Luna-Santillanes said he and Jiminez-Paz met someone Friday who gave them luggage containing 70 packages of meth.

Luna-Santillanes contended that "he was helping Jiminez out as a friend and denied receiving any monetary gains from the narcotic dealings," the court filing read.

He also told investigators that he arrived in Minnesota about two months ago and moved into the Churchill Apartments with Jiminez-Paz. He admitted delivering illicit drugs to an unspecified person and sending cash to California on behalf of Jiminez-Paz.