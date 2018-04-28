The DEA compares the structure of Mexican cartel cells in the U.S. to supply chains where operatives are aware of their own roles but may not know much about other functions. That creates a challenge for agents trying to work their way up the ladder. Though Ramirez led agents to several local meth distributors, investigators believe he may be limited in what else he could provide: Once an operative gets caught, the higher-ups almost always ditch their phones and take other evasive measures. In one ongoing case, law enforcement officials say, agents are trying to keep up with nearly 30 phones in use by one area cell.

But what help Ramirez has provided so far has been enough to put him at risk of grave consequences at the hands of his former employers. A source familiar with the case said that relatives were prompted to put the family home up for sale and plan to move after a series of threats followed news of Ramirez’s cooperation.

Still, on a recent afternoon, Ramirez stood before a judge in a nearly empty Minneapolis federal courtroom to affirm that he was ready to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute more meth than had ever been stopped on its way to Minnesota.

“It is my will,” he told Senior U.S. District Judge David Doty, speaking through an interpreter.

A newly buzzed haircut accentuated the deep scarring above Ramirez’s ears from wounds carved by kidnappers in the Pacific port city in which he grew up. Soon after his father paid the equivalent of a year’s salary to secure his release, Ramirez moved north to Tijuana and later crossed into the U.S. with help from a coyote who suggested that he help move meth to repay him.

More work followed, and Ramirez later abandoned a legitimate construction job he had landed.

“Did anybody force you into doing this?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Hollenhorst asked Ramirez last month.

“In a certain way, yes,” Ramirez replied, later adding: “Not the gun to my head, but they did threaten my family in Mexico.”

Ramirez is now in protective custody as he awaits a sentence that could put him in prison for decades, followed by almost certain deportation back to Mexico. Meanwhile, family members there and the mother of his child in the U.S. are being warned on social media about the consequences of his decision to cooperate.

“William had better shut up because these people are pissed off,” read a Facebook message to Ramirez’s girlfriend shortly after details of his assistance became public. “You know what kind of problems can happen.”