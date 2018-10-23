President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen late Monday night, even though Paulsen, who’s in a tight race for re-election, has tried to distance himself from his fellow Republican.

“Congressman Erik Paulsen of the Great State of Minnesota has done a fantastic job in cutting Taxes and Job Killing Regulations. Hard working and very smart,” Trump tweeted at 11:22 p.m. “Keep Erik in Congress. He has my Strong Endorsement!”

Paulsen, a five-term congressman from Eden Prairie who is running for re-election in the Third Congressional District, declined an interview request Tuesday. He released a short statement in response to Trump’s tweet: “Rather than endorse my campaign, I wish the President would endorse my position to protect the Boundary Waters, Minnesota’s Yellowstone.”

His campaign said Paulsen didn’t seek or request the president’s endorsement.

Paulsen, whose southwestern Twin Cities House district has backed Democrats for president over the last decade, has tried to distance himself from Trump. He skipped Trump’s rallies in Duluth and Rochester this year and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Twin Cities for a Republican Party fundraiser in August — the only Republican member of the congressional delegation absent. Paulsen did attend a Minneapolis event with Pence last spring.

Paulsen’s first TV ad highlighted how he’s gone up against Trump to oppose mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Paulsen has also said publicly that he did not vote for Trump in 2016 — he said he wrote in Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Paulsen’s Democratic opponent, Dean Phillips, has repeatedly disputed that Paulsen is moderate enough for the Third District or that he acts as a check on Trump, noting that Paulsen has voted with Trump 98 percent of the time. Phillips, a first-time candidate and businessman from Deephaven, released a statement Tuesday saying Trump’s endorsement of Paulsen isn’t a surprise.

“Donald Trump doesn’t endorse moderates,” Phillips campaign manager Zach Rodvold wrote in a statement. “ ... And Congressman Paulsen doesn’t just vote with Trump 98 percent of the time, he’s beginning to behave like him too, using personal insults and slander and telling lie after lie in his ads and in public appearances. Voters are finally getting to know the real Erik Paulsen — and they don’t like what they see.”

The Third District, which spans Bloomington to Coon Rapids, has elected Republicans to Congress since 1961, but Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton won the district in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections. The Cook Political Report rated the Third District a “tossup” earlier this year, but has since moved the race into the “lean Democratic” category.