U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic challenger Dean Phillips sparred Friday over health care, each other’s TV ads, accessibility to voters, taxes, gun violence, climate change and the question of whether President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.

It was the second debate between Phillips and Paulsen, the Republican incumbent, as the competitive Third Congressional District race heats up.

Over and over again, Paulsen said he’s a collaborative, bipartisan leader. Citing Phillips’ investments, and the issue of how he provided health care to employees while still a private businessman, Paulsen tried to portray his opponent as someone who says one thing but does another.

“We’re pointing that out and making it clear,” Paulsen said of his ads, which consistently call Phillips a hypocrite.

Meanwhile, Phillips portrayed Paulsen as inaccessible to voters and too in sync with Trump.

“We need to do better and we will,” Phillips said.

With less than a month to go before the Nov. 6 election, the race for the seat representing the Third District, which spans Bloomington to Brooklyn Park, is ramping up. It remains one of the most expensive and widely watched races in Minnesota and even the nation.

If elected, Phillips said Friday that he would host one open town hall meeting every quarter, provide a check and balance on Trump’s administration, strengthen Medicare and Social Security and push Trump to release his tax returns.

“We’re a nation that has got to come together,” Phillips said.

Phillips has said over and over that Paulsen isn’t accessible to his constituents. But Paulsen said Friday that he’s had numerous telephone town hall meetings, business and school visits and many in-person one-on-one meetings with constituents. He said Phillips’ support of a Medicare buy-in option just “goes down the road of Medicare for All.” Paulsen said Congress isn’t allowed to release Trump’s tax returns, but added: “I think the president should release them.”

Phillips jabbed back: “That’s another example of could, should, might ... Congress can do that and should do that.”

After the 50-minute debate moderated by MPR’s Mike Mulcahy, the candidates left MPR. Two Phillips supporters stood outside, holding signs protesting Paulsen and yelling out to the congressman as he walked to his car.

“He’s very in lock step with Trump,” said Michelle Beddor of Chanhassen, holding a sign that read “Paulsen protects polluters.”

In the Third District, the ad wars are heating up as both Paulsen and Phillips put out a barrage of positive and negative TV and digital ads.

Political predictions show it’s going to be a tight race. The Cook Political Report says the race leans Democrat and a New York Times poll put Phillips up nine points, while CNN has deemed it a toss up and Inside Elections says it tilts Republican.

The Third District has been electing Republicans to Congress since 1961 even though Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton won the district in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Between 2010 and 2018, the Third District has shifted slightly more Democratic.