U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen and DFL challenger Dean Phillips dug into taxes, health care and other issues at their first debate.

The two struck similar notes of concern over the impacts of President Donald Trump’s trade policies, and they both said they would not support a gas tax increase. But they disagreed over how to proceed with taxes and health care at the event hosted by the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve got to manage our fiscal house more thoughtfully than we are right now,” Phillips said of the tax reform Trump signed into law last year. He said there are pieces of the tax bill he liked and would continue, but said the middle class did not get a good deal and he would push for some reform.

“I worked hard on this,” Paulsen said of the tax bill, noting that the state is seeing positive results as more jobs are created and the economy is growing.

The debate followed jabs from both sides over how to engage voters. Tuesday’s event in St. Louis Park has been scrutinized for a price tag of $60 for non-Chamber members. The event was reservation-only and didn’t take questions from the audience.

The battle for the Third Congressional District spot is shaping up to be one of the nation’s most competitive House races this year, and among the most expensive in the state, as Phillips tries to unseat Paulsen, a Republican who has repeatedly won re-election by wide margins since taking office in 2009.

Echoing progressive activists, Phillips has pushed for free public debate. He has invited Paulsen to join him at a series of public voter forums he is holding around the district, which stretches across much of the west and northwest metro and includes suburbs from Bloomington to Minnetrista to Rogers.

“Congressman Paulsen has developed a reputation for only listening to those willing to write the biggest checks and only in environments where questions are carefully screened by his team. Voters shouldn’t have to pay big money just to speak to their representative,” Phillips said in a statement.

Paulsen’s campaign responded Tuesday by instead proposing three moderated, ticketed debates where each of the campaigns would be given half the tickets to distribute as they wish.

“Instead of a free-for-alls, I propose town hall style debates where we make sure both sides are heard and get their questions answered,” Paulsen said.

As of now, the Cook Political Report deems the race a tossup while FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver predicts a 61 percent chance of Phillips winning. But Phillips doesn’t have history on his side.

The Third District has been electing Republicans to Congress since 1961. However, voters there opted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. And Paulsen has tried to distance himself from Trump after getting heat for voting with Trump’s positions nearly all of the time.

“I’ll stand up to my own party,” Paulsen said Tuesday, whether that’s protecting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness or pushing for a vote on immigration legislation.

Phillips, a businessman, liquor heir and first-time political candidate, has tried to strike a contrast to Paulsen. Phillips and others have criticized Paulsen for not being accessible enough to constituents, especially at town halls.

Star Tribune staff writer Kelly Smith contributed to this story.