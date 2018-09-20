By Dennis J. McGrath
September 19, 2018 — 10:57pm

The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, on a number of topics, including President Trump’s job performance, his handling of the economy and jobs, and whether he generally speaks the truth or not. Highlights from questions about President Trump are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
39% 56% 5%
  Approve Disapprove Not sure
Men 46% 50% 4%
Women 33 61 6
Democrats 4 92 4
Republicans 95 1 4
Independents / other 27 66 7
18-34 24 72 4
35-49 39 54 7
50-64 44 50 6
65+ 44 52 4
Under $50,000 44 51 5
$50,000 and over 39 55 6
Hennepin / Ramsey 32 64 4
Metro Suburbs 42 53 5
Southern Minn. 40 55 5
Northern Minn. 46 47 7
Trump voters 86 8 6
Clinton voters 1 95 4

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy and jobs?

Approve Disapprove Not
sure
48% 45% 7%
  Approve Disapprove Not
sure
Men 55% 40% 5%
Women 42 49 9
Democrats 10 81 9
Republicans 97 1 2
Independents / other 47 44 9
18-34 30 60 10
35-49 47 44 9
50-64 56 39 5
65+ 53 43 4
Under $50,000 50 42 8
$50,000 and over 50 43 7
Hennepin / Ramsey 38 54 8
Metro Suburbs 53 40 7
Southern Minn. 49 44 7
Northern Minn. 55 39 6
Trump voters 92 6 2
Clinton voters 8 82 10

Thinking about your household’s financial situation, would you say you are better off, worse off or about the same as you were two years ago?

Better Worse Same Not sure
27% 16% 56% 1%
  Better Worse Same Not sure
Men 28% 13% 58% 1%
Women 25 18 55 2
Democrats 8 19 72 1
Republicans 53 8 37 2
Independents / other 23 20 56 1
18-34 18 15 66 1
35-49 26 17 56 1
50-64 33 14 52 1
65+ 27 16 55 2
Under $50,000 28 17 54 1
$50,000 and over 28 14 57 1
Hennepin / Ramsey 20 16 64 0
Metro Suburbs 33 16 50 1
Southern Minn. 24 18 55 3
Northern Minn. 30 13 55 2
Trump voters 50 9 40 1
Clinton voters 6 20 73 1

Do you think Donald Trump generally speaks the truth, or not?

Yes, he does No, he does not Not
sure
34% 59% 7%
  Yes, he does No, he does not Not
sure
Men 39% 55% 6%
Women 29 63 8
Democrats 5 91 4
Republicans 74 15 11
Independents / other 28 65 7
18-34 24 73 3
35-49 30 62 8
50-64 38 53 9
65+ 39 54 7
Under $50,000 39 53 8
$50,000 and over 35 58 7
Hennepin / Ramsey 27 68 5
Metro Suburbs 38 52 10
Southern Minn. 31 62 7
Northern Minn. 41 53 6
Trump voters 70 18 12
Clinton voters 3 94 3

About the poll

This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Sept. 10-12 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc. Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans and 32 percent independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

Readers can e-mail questions to djmcgrath@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/Democrat 299 (37%)
Republican 246 (31%)
Independent/Other 255 (32%)
AGE
18-34 152 (19%)
35-49 200 (25%)
50-64 226 (28%)
65+ 216 (27%)
Refused 6 (1%)
GENDER
Male 377 (47%)
Female 423 (53%)
INCOME
< $25,000 84 (10%)
$25,000-$49,999 127 (16%)
$50,000-$74,999 130 (16%)
$75,000-$99,999 121 (15%)
$100,000+ 125 (16%)
Refused 213 (27%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 255 (32%)
Metro Suburbs 230 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 160 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 155 (19%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 483 (60%)
Cell Phone 317 (40%)