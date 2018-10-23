Minnesota candidates in some of the fiercest races on this year’s ballot got a boost on Monday from high-profile national politicians, with several election contests here pivotal to which party comes out ahead in the upcoming midterm elections.

House Speaker Paul Ryan warned of a “green wave” of Democratic fundraising in a visit to drum up support and campaign cash for U.S. Reps. Erik Paulsen and Jason Lewis — two of a half-dozen 25 vulnerable Republicans that Ryan is traveling to support in 12 states. Paulsen’s opponent, Democrat Dean Phillips, hosted a town hall meeting on gun violence prevention Monday night that featured Rep. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat whose district includes Parkland, site of a large school shooting in February.

And another Florida politician also passed through Monday, as Sen. Marco Rubio attended a fundraiser and rally for Jeff Johnson, the Republican candidate for governor. More big names are headed here in the coming days: Democratic candidate for governor Tim Walz will campaign with Gabby Giffords, a former member of Congress and a gun control activist; and Lewis’s opponent, Democrat Angie Craig, will appear later this week with U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts.

Ryan, a Wisconsin lawmaker who is not running for re-election himself, tried to manage expectations for Republicans as they try to hold onto majorities in the House and Senate.

“Midterm elections are always tough on the majority party. Midterm elections, the majority party usually loses seats,” Ryan said to Lewis supporters. “We don’t see a blue wave, but we see a green wave of money coming against us ... that’s why you see so much descending on your airwaves.”

Lewis’ Second District and Paulsen’s Third District races are some of the most widely watched and competitive in the state and nation. The two districts are drawing national media attention and the biggest spending in TV ads of all of the state’s races.

The Third District has become the most expensive congressional race in Minnesota, with more than $16 million spent so far. About $11.9 million has been spent by Lewis, Democratic challenger Angie Craig and outside groups in the Second District.

Over bottled water and cookies, Ryan spent a half-hour with the Lewis supporters at his campaign office in Eagan to thank them for their work and talk about issues such as the economy, health care and the child care shortage.

“The optimism that we’re seeing in the country ... you see it in people’s lives,” Ryan said, touting low national unemployment rates and the benefit of the federal tax cuts before adding about Lewis: “He’s been an impact player from day one. He’s passed important laws.”

Craig’s spokesman, Mychal Vlatkovich, said in a statement that Lewis “blindly supported Ryan’s extreme agenda” such as cutting Social Security, Medicare and protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and added that Craig is focused on meeting with Minnesotans.

Before Lewis’ event, Ryan stopped at Paulsen’s “victory office” in Plymouth, where he spoke for a couple minutes to campaign volunteers. He also attended a private fundraiser for Lewis and Paulsen. He’s raised $70 million for House Republicans this year.

Johnson was an early Rubio supporter, helping the Florida Republican claim his only victory in the GOP nominating contest by winning the Minnesota caucuses. Rubio, in turn, has backed Johnson’s bid for governor.

Phillips went door-knocking with Ted Deutch of Florida on Monday, and his guns discussion is the third in a series of panels he’s holding during the campaign on specific issues.

The Third District, which spans Bloomington to Coon Rapids, has elected Republicans to Congress since 1961, but Barack Obama and Clinton won the district in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections. President Donald Trump won the Second District, which encompasses the southeastern Twin Cities suburbs, by a bit more than 1 percentage point, but 9 percent of voters selected someone other than Trump or his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The Cook Political Report rated the Second and Third districts a “tossup” earlier this year, but have moved both races into the “lean Democratic” category.