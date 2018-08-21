A federal air marshal was mistaken by a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight for a gun-toting civilian passenger and apprehended at the Twin Cities airport along with a second person sitting in first class, officials and a woman aboard said Tuesday.

The off-the-mark apprehensions occurred Monday night after the nonstop Flight 3531 landed at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to a statement from the federal Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).

The marshal was "on official business onboard a flight [and] was mistaken for a passenger by a flight attendant," the agency's statement read. "Protocols for notification of law enforcement presence aboard an aircraft are in place to avoid incidents like this. TSA is working with the airline to determine the specific circumstances in this case."

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said the two were taken to the airport's police station and questioned by the FBI, Hogan said. Authorities have not identified the second person.

The flight was operated by Indianapolis-based Republic Airline, which partners United and other major carriers in commercial air service.

Republic said in a statement late Tuesday morning, "We are aware of this incident and are working with investigators."

Passenger Jennifer Berman told the Star Tribune that she and the others onboard were told that the landing was being delayed briefly because "our gate wasn't ready and we would have to wait for it to be prepared. The next thing I know, our plane is surrounded by police cars and the police boarded the plane, arrested a couple people and took them away in handcuffs."