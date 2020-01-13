A Plymouth man used alcohol and drugs to prey on women as young as 17 over several years, according to charges.

Bjorn B. Iverson, 36, used similar methods to lure and sexually assault eight women between 2012 and 2019, enticing some under the pretense of working in the music or modeling industry, authorities allege.

Iverson is out of custody on $200,000 bail after initially being charged in September. He was back in court Friday after authorities added 10 charges to the case last week.

Iverson is charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and nine counts of possession of child pornography.

The police investigation into Iverson is ongoing, and more charges are "likely," said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"There is nothing from stopping this individual … [from using] social media and mood-altering substances to victimize women," Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Jason Heaser said at Iverson's hearing.

Heaser asked District Judge Peter Cahill to set a new bail at $1 million.

Iverson's attorney, Patrick Cotter, pushed back on the bail request. Iverson has appeared for all of his court hearings and complied with the conditions of his first bail, he said.

"If he was going to run from this, he would've already," Cotter said.

Cahill said there was "additional risk" to public safety and increased Iverson's bail. The judge gave him three new bail options: $500,000 bail without conditions, $300,000 bail with conditions, or an additional $20,000 cash bail on top of the $20,000 Iverson has already paid. The judge gave Iverson until Jan. 17 to comply, and did not order him into custody.

Several women and supporters at the hearing gasped in relief. They declined to comment afterward.

Iverson and his attorney also declined to comment.

Iverson's LinkedIn and Twitter accounts identify him as a graphic designer and web developer for C.H. Robinson. They also identify him as CEO of Hypergalaxy.FM, a provider of house, dubstep and other music; and partial owner, disc jockey and producer with Stardust Collide, "an American DJ duo" and producer of electronic dance music.