The mother of the boy thrown from a 40-foot balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month had a premonition of “dread” that day, the family’s pastor said in a Facebook video.

Mac Hammond, pastor of the Living Word Christian Center in Brooklyn Park, added that 5-year-old Landen showed “zero evidence” of brain damage after a five-hour MRI session last week.

An attending physician said the child’s injuries were “like he fell off a bicycle instead of off the third floor of the mall,” Hammond told the Living Word congregation in the four-minute video filmed on Easter Sunday.

Children’s Minnesota, where the boy was taken after the April 12 incident, said it had no information Tuesday on Landen.

“We have no information to share on this patient,” a hospital spokeswoman said.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis has been charged with attempted premeditated first-degree homicide in the attack. He is being held at the Hennepin County jail in lieu of $2 million bond.

Many members of Landen’s extended family are members of Living Word, where his grandparents were founding members, Hammond told the congregation.

When his mother brought the boy to meet friends at the mall that day, Hammond said, she had “a premonition. The Holy Ghost warned her. A dread came over her.”

But she didn’t think she should leave, he continued.

“And so she prayed,” he said. “And she called on the ministering angels to hedge them about.”

Some days after the attack, Hammond told the congregation, Landen’s grandfather called him after the boy had undergone a five-hour MRI session.

“Well, the MRI is a testimony itself,” the grandfather said, according to Hammond. “There was zero evidence of brain damage. Not just brain damage, there wasn’t even any swelling in the brain.

“No spinal cord injury, no nerve damage, no internal injuries that were life-threatening.”

According to Hammond’s account, one of the attending physicians said, “This is truly a miracle. It’s like he fell off a bicycle instead of off the third floor of the mall.”