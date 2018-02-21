An Orono student was arrested and accused of terroristic threats in connection with the threat of gun violence that prompted Orono to lock down all of its public schools Wednesday, police said.

The student was arrested at the high school but no weapons were found, according to Police Chief Correy Farniok. Another person of interest was being sought. Farniok said both are juvenile males who attend Orono schools but did not release their ages or grades.

A specific threat was made just before 11 a.m., indicating someone would go to Orono schools and “shoot it up” at noon. The threat was made on Facebook and Twitter from inside the school, Farniok said.

“Each of these threats indicated a shooting would occur at the Orono schools at noon,” he said at the news conference. Once they were assessed, officials decided to place the schools on a lockdown.

All of the district’s four schools are on a 120-acre campus along Old Crystal Bay Road. Entrances to the campus were barricaded with garbage trucks and other large vehicles, as well as police cars.

Inside, students sat in their classrooms, sometimes crouched under their desks, with chairs and desks barricading the doors, according to students’ social media posts. They were kept away from the windows and doors. In one classroom, students pushed a metal cabinet toward the door to barricade it.

The first bus to leave the Orono schools on Wednesday after a lockdown.

The superintendent, Karen Orcutt, got on the intercoms every 15 minutes, assuring the students and staff members.

“We did our best to reassure everyone throughout the day,” she said. She said classes would resume normally on Thursday with a police presence in every building.

The entire campus was on lockdown, starting about 11 a.m. The youngest students were let out starting at around 4, with the older students let out around 5 p.m.

The threat, the second in as many days targeting the school, “was a direct threat of gun violence at the Orono Schools,” according to an earlier statement from police. Another threat was more vague, investigated Tuesday was found to not be credible, police added.

Earlier in the day, police said they requested assistance from Hennepin County and the FBI.

The district released K-5 students at the Schumann Elementary School and Intermediate School at around 4 p.m. The middle school and high school students were released about 5 p.m.

During the lockdown, school district officials posted on their Twitter page that students were safe and there was not an intruder in the school.

“Parents are reminded that they should not come to the campus,” the post read.

All evening school activities have been canceled.

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Suzanne Ziegler contributed to this report.