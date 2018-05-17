Renters at an affordable housing complex in Bloomington, some of whom were displaced when their Richfield apartments went upscale in 2016, are being told by new owners that they need to vacate their units for renovations by the end of the month.

The owners of Normandale Lake Estates, located off Normandale Boulevard and W. 84th Street, sent out letters to residents of one of three buildings at the complex terminating their leases and ordering them to vacate by June 1. Tenants in up to 18 units will be affected, according to Michael Delrahim, an attorney representing the owners.

Although the notices, sent in late April, say that current residents will be "prequalified" for the renovated units, the tenants believe that the cost of rent will rise above their affordability limits.

"The lack of humanity is deep. It's really deep," said Linda Soderstrom, a tenant who received a vacancy notice.

The notices have drawn the attention of Bloomington city officials, local school board members, housing advocacy groups, lawyers and local nonprofits that assist low-income tenants. Tenants organized a meeting at the complex earlier this month to get more information.

Some of the residents who received notices had moved to Normandale Lake Estates about two years ago from the Crossroads at Penn complex, now called Concierge Apartments, in Richfield. Hundreds of tenants had been displaced from Crossroads after new owners renovated the building, resulting in a lawsuit that was settled earlier this year.

"You never expect that to happen to the same person twice," said Lisa Jones, a tenant who previously lived at Crossroads. "It took a while for me to understand, 'OK, the exact same thing is happening all over again.' "

Sodestrom, who served as a class representative in the lawsuit, is getting Section 8 assistance and has yet to find a new place to go, she said.

"I call myself the 'canary in the coal mine' of fair housing," she said. "We're right here when it turns bad."

The property was purchased earlier this year by a recently created business, Normandale Lake LLC. The manager is listed as Justin Greer, principal of Maven Real Estate Partners, which owns other buildings in Minneapolis.

Housing Justice Center, a St. Paul-based law firm that represented the tenants in the Crossroads case, sent out a letter to Normandale owners this week claiming that the vacancy notices violated the federal Fair Housing Act. The firm said if the notices were not rescinded, they would take legal action.

"Your termination of their tenancies, forcing them into an extremely tight housing market and displacing them from their homes, thus has a disparate adverse effect on persons protected by the Act," the letter reads.

Members of the Bloomington City Council and school district attended the tenant meeting at the complex in early May. City officials, including Bryan Hartman, program manager for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, had a separate conversation with attorneys for the owners.

"It's going to be very difficult for those families to find similar affordability in the market," Hartman said. "I can understand the distress that that's causing them."