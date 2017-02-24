No one was hurt Friday night when a Minneapolis police officer shot at a vehicle during a confrontation in the East Phillips neighborhood.
At a hastily called news conference late Friday at Minneapolis City Hall, police said that a car drove at an officer, who then fired at the driver, who was not hit. The driver fled in the car and was found and arrested nearby, police said.
The shooting took place near the intersection of EM Stately Street and Ogema Place/E. 25½ Street, police said.
