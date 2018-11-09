Garden design

Master Gardener Kate Netwal will present a talk on “Designing an Evolving Garden,” presented by the Lake Owasso Garden Club. Attendees will learn how to create sustainable landscaping to accommodate lifestyle and environmental changes. 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Free. Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 County Road C2 W., Roseville. lakeowassogc.weebly.com.

Holiday Fair

Get a jump on holiday shopping at the Minnesota Waldorf School’s Holiday Fair and Artisan Marketplace. Opening night of the two-day event features a relaxed adult-only evening of wine, artisanal cheeses, music by the OK Factor and shopping. Can’t get a sitter? No worries — the next day includes children’s activities and entertainment to keep the tots busy. Throughout the weekend, shop from a variety of vendors offering leatherwork, handmade toys, beauty products and more. 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17. 70 E. County Road B, Maplewood. https://mnwaldorf.org/holiday-fair/.

MCAD Art Sale

Buy paintings by up-and-coming artists while their work is still affordable. Original and one-of-a-kind art created by Minneapolis College of Art and Design students and recent graduates includes prints, jewelry, photographs and more. It’s one of the nation’s largest college art sales, and proceeds benefit the young artists and contribute to scholarship funds. 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15-16; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17. $25-$150 Nov. 15-16, free Nov. 17. 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls. https://mcad.edu/about-mcad/events/art-sale.

Spruced up

The pansies have passed on, so now is a good time to change outdoor containers to a more winter-appropriate theme. Design your own container at Bachman’s, using fragrant spruce tops that will add a touch of green during the drab cold months ahead. A design expert will help participants hone their skills and offer tips for creating a container filled with seasonal beauty. Noon Nov. 11; 6 p.m. Nov. 28; 2 p.m. Dec. 1. $50. To register, go to bachmans.com/home. 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

MELISSA WALKER

Architecture for all

Minnesota architects did their part in contributing to the bungalow-building boom of the early 1900s. The Twin Cities Bungalow Club will present the story of the Architects’ Small House Service Bureau, a strategy by Minnesota architects to provide professionally designed small house plans for a small fee. Before the Architects’ Small House Service Bureau, home buyers on a budget would find free or inexpensive house plans through lumberyards, magazines and Sears & Roebuck home kits. Architect Brian McMahon will showcase homes in the Twin Cities that were built using the bureau’s plans. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 18, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1895 Laurel Av., St. Paul. $5; free for Bungalow Club members, bungalowclub.org.

Shopping for charity

The Langdon, a consignment for charity store that sells gently used household items and clothing, will hold a “Season of Giving” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. The holiday-themed event features food, refreshments and music at the shop, 2529 Commerce Blvd., Mound. To attend, donate $25 and receive $25 in merchandise of your choice. Go to givemn.org/organization/The-Langdon or call 952-472-4483.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Holiday boutique

Looking for distinctive holiday gifts? A British-inspired one-day shopping event will be hosted by Benilde-St. Margaret’s next weekend. The eighth annual Knightsbridge Boutique will offer clothing, accessories, jewelry, spa products, gourmet foods and household goods. Free; $10 for a VIP wristband to receive exclusive offerings and a shopping tote. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Benilde-St. ­Margaret’s Haben Center, 2501 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Remodeling for aging

If you — or your parents — are in a home that needs adjustments to make it more accessible for long-term living, Crystal Kitchen + Bath is offering a free seminar, “Remodeling Your Kitchen and Bath With Aging in Place in Mind.” The seminar will cover technology, materials, accessories and lighting, appliances, showers/tubs and plumbing fixtures. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17. Seating is limited; RSVP to 763-544-5950. Crystal Kitchen + Bath is located at 3620 Winnetka Av. N., Crystal.

Holiday fun for kids

The festive season kicks off at Bachman’s with a Holiday Open House, featuring live music, crafts for kids, cookies, a singalong and a reindeer meet-and-greet, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 17. Santa and Albert the Elf will appear in a short holiday play at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Bachman’s on Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

KIM PALMER