The Nickelodeon Universe amusement park at the Mall of America is adding a new attraction featuring the extremely popular stars of children’s TV: The Paw Patrol.

The announcement Thursday of the “immersive experience” set to open in the summer will replace another popular ride: Jimmy Neutron’s Atomic Collider.

At 4,000 square feet, Paw Patrol’s Adventure Bay will include elements familiar to fans of all ages of the animated Nick series featuring pups and vehicles on missions, including the inside of the team’s Lookout Tower.

Mall of America and Nickelodeon officials called it an exciting “open-play experience.” It’s also timed to the 10th anniversary of the partnership between the two.

The new ride will be at the theme park’s east entrance and will be accessible via all-day wristbands or for six points for those paying on a per-ride basis.