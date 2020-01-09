Bed time

Expectations for "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" are super-low, thanks to a disappointing film adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel that bombed. This limited series doesn't do much to soothe your skepticism — Russell Hornsby's bedridden Rhyme isn't nearly prickly enough — but the first episode hints that he's got a tantalizing adversary, played with just the right dollop of creepiness by Tony winner Brian F. O'Byrne.

7 p.m. Friday, KARE, Ch. 11

Behind the laughter

Bill Burr has long been considered one of the most polished stand-ups in the business. These days, he's been using his much-deserved acclaim to support others. His latest effort, "Bill Burr: The Ringers," gives stage time to underappreciated peers who are sure to benefit from being on a series with his name in the title. The premiere features Jordan Temple, a co-producer on FX's "Atlanta."

10 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central

Knowing the law

No one spins a better crime yarn than Richard Price. The "Clockers" author once again puts his unparalleled mastery of law enforcement and human nature to proper use in "The Outsider," a riveting new thriller about a detective who has second thoughts after arresting a Little League coach for the murder of a child. Jason Bateman, who plays the prime suspect, directed the first two episodes.

8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin