Smells like teen spirit

Youngsters dreaming about following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps may already be familiar with “Holly Hobbie,” the live-action series based on the books about a plucky teenager who saves her grandma’s coffee shop by introducing open-mic nights to her community. In Season 2, our heroine clashes with the director of the town’s musical and a rival singer. The soundtrack for the new season was released earlier this year.

Now streaming on Hulu

Aloha from Hawaii

Lea Michele (“Glee”) and Charles Michael Davis (“The Originals”) are awfully cute together in the Hawaii-based holiday movie “Same Time, Next Christmas.” Kind of hard to believe it takes them nearly two hours to figure that out. Maybe they keep getting distracted by the sandy beaches, luaus and wisecracking parents.

8 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Fashion fave

Twin Cities native Lindsey Vonn is among the guest judges on the new season of “Project Runway” with Karlie Kloss returning in her second year as host. Unfortunately, there are no Minnesotans among this season’s 16 contestants, but feel free to root for early favorite Brittany Allen, who is putting the final touches on a Ph.D. in apparel, merchandising and design from Iowa State University.

8:30 p.m. Bravo

Neal Justin