– With an estimated 40,000 partying on the streets outside Bridgestone Arena, the lively and very, very loud bash got to also flood into the colorful barn Saturday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins’s hot hand, Jake Guentzel, did his best to crash the party and silence the revelry by scoring in the first three minutes of Game 3, but the Nashville Predators took the game over in the second period to put some doubt into the Penguins’ repeat hopes by cutting their Stanley Cup Final deficit to 2-1 with a 5-1 steamrolling victory.

As enthusiastic as advertised, the Predator’s passionate fanbase had the arena vibrating at times with standing ovations during play, during TV timeouts and even during warmups. A catfish had to be swept from the Penguins’ end during warmups by backup goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Martina McBride sang the national anthem and Hank Williams Jr. waved a towel from the band stage before the opening faceoff.

Country music stars were everywhere, including Keith Urban and his dancing, actress wife, Nicole Kidman. The third period trickled to completion with fans standing and singing and throwing catfish, cowboy hats and rally towels onto the ice.

The star-studded event grew raucous when the Predators struck three times in the second period. Roman Josi and Frederick Gaudreau scored 42 seconds apart, and James Neal provided that ever precious two-goal lead with 22.6 seconds left in the period. Josi, one of five NHL defensemen (Brent Burns, Dustin Byfuglien, Erik Karlsson and Duncan Keith) who has recorded at least 40 points in each of the past four seasons, had points on all three goals. Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm scored third-period goals.

Jake Guentzel has scored three of the Penguins’ nine goals through the first two games of the series.

The Predators went on to improve to 8-1 at home in the playoffs and 4-0 in Game 3s, all at Bridgestone Arena.

It was a solid 27-save bounceback game for Pekka Rinne, who was pulled in Game 2 and allowed eight goals on 36 shots in the first two games (.778 save percentage).

Prior to the game, coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t publicly state that Rinne was starting, leading to speculation by some Laviolette planned an audible by starting Juuse Saros in the first ever Stanley Cup Final game in Nashville history. Laviolette naturally went with the Predators lifer and NHL playoff leader with 13 wins.

“He’s been the backbone of our team,” Laviolette said Wednesday morning. “Whenever there’s any adversity, Pekka has always faced it. Had a terrific regular season. Got us to this point through the regular season, comes into the playoffs, has had a terrific run. There’s a lot of confidence, not only with our team, but also with Pekka.”

The fans had a jolly old time and got to reel off a laundry list of their notorious chants, including telling Matt Murray it was all his fault after Josi and Gaudreau blew pucks by his glove hand on back-to-back scoring chances.

In the meantime, Guentzel scored his league-leading 13th goal to pull one within Dino Ciccarelli’s 1981 rookie record set with the North Stars.

It was the Woodbury-raised 22-year-old’s fourth goal of the Final. Guentzel looks like he’ll become the first rookie to lead the NHL in playoff goal scoring since the NHL took control of the Cup in 1926. He has four more than anybody in this series.

Not only is he a goal from tying Ciccarelli, he’s a point from tying Ciccarelli and Ville Leino for the most points ever by a rookie (21). Guentzel’s 20 points are already the most ever by a U.S. born player.

It has been a remarkable run for Guentzel. In 95 pro games this season between AHL Wilkes-Barre in the regular season and Pittsburgh in the regular season and playoffs, Guentzel has scored 50 goals. Not bad for somebody who averaged 36 games the past three seasons for University of Nebraska-Omaha. In fact, in 108 NCAA games, Guentzel scored 40 goals.

But after Guentzel potted Ian Cole’s rebound 2:46 into the game, the Predators controlled play for much of the rest of the first period but didn’t do a quality enough job of getting inside the middle of the Predators’ zone. The Penguins did a solid job boxing them out.

That turned in the second of the period and the door finally flew open when Justin Schultz took Pittsburgh’s first penalty of the game 4:13 into the period.

On the ensuing power play, Josi took Calle Jarnkrok’s pass and unleashed a bullet that changed direction off penalty killer Carter Rowney’s left hand.

On the next shift, Gaudreau, who spent much of the season with Milwaukee, flew into the offensive zone, centered himself and blew a beauty past Murray for his second goal of the series.

Neal scored from the near post after Viktor Arvidsson’s hard work behind the net in the waning second of the period.

.