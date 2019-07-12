Movies opening Friday

The Art of Self-Defense (R) After being attacked, a man learns to defend himself with the help of a charismatic and mysterious sensei.

David Crosby: Remember My Name (R) The life of the musician, who’s not ready to retire at 77.

Farewell (PG) A Chinese family stages a wedding to spend time with a grandmother who doesn’t know she’s dying. With Awkwafina.

The Lion King (PG) A “live-action” version of the Disney classic, with the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Beyoncé.

Three Peaks (not rated) A man’s attempts to bond with his girlfriend’s son during a mountain vacation turn into a fight for survival.