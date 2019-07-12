Movies opening Friday
The Art of Self-Defense (R) After being attacked, a man learns to defend himself with the help of a charismatic and mysterious sensei.
David Crosby: Remember My Name (R) The life of the musician, who’s not ready to retire at 77.
Farewell (PG) A Chinese family stages a wedding to spend time with a grandmother who doesn’t know she’s dying. With Awkwafina.
The Lion King (PG) A “live-action” version of the Disney classic, with the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Beyoncé.
Three Peaks (not rated) A man’s attempts to bond with his girlfriend’s son during a mountain vacation turn into a fight for survival.
National
Police kill man allegedly attacking immigration prison
A man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at an immigration jail in Washington state early Saturday morning died after four police officers arrived and opened fire, authorities said.
Music
All-star band Golden Smog dusts off the cobwebs in unannounced Mpls. gig
Members of Soul Asylum, Jayhawks reunited post-Basilica to bring guitarist Dan Murphy out of retirement.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
Home & Garden
St. Louis Park has become hub for locally owned home furnishing stores
A cluster of locally owned boutique-style home stores offer an alternative to big-box retailers.
National
AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software
Pennsylvania's message was clear: The state was taking a big step to keep its elections from being hacked in 2020. Last April, its top election official told counties they had to update their systems. So far, nearly 60% have taken action, with $14.15 million of mostly federal funds helping counties buy brand-new electoral systems.