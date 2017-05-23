Minnesota health officials Tuesday drastically cut the exposure limits for toxic chemicals that have long contaminated drinking water in Cottage Grove and other east metro suburbs and Bemidji, stating that current federal standards are insufficient to protect infants and small children from their long-term health risks.

The updated limits rely on the most recent scientific knowledge on the exposure and health effects of the two chemicals, known as PFOA and PFOS, which were used for decades at a 3M Co. manufacturing site and dumped at other locations in Washington County.

Water with PFOA or PFOS, even at levels above the new recommended exposure limits, does not represent an immediate health threat, state health officials said. The new limits are designed to reduce long-term health risks across the population and are based on multiple safety factors to protect the most vulnerable citizens. That makes them overprotective for most people, they said.

Last year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advised states and municipal drinking water systems across the country to set a lower concentration limit of the class of chemicals known as PFCs to 70 parts per trillion — a significant cut from the previous health standard of 300 or 400 parts per trillion. As a result, about 200 homes in Woodbury, Lake Elmo and Cottage Grove, which lie along the flow of contaminated groundwater, were provided with bottled drinking water.

Now, Minnesota health officials say they will implement a state-level standard of 35 parts per trillion for PFOA and 27 parts per trillion for PFOS. They were expected to announce additional details at midday on Tuesday.

Officials said 120 more homes with private wells, mainly in parts of Lake Elmo and Cottage Grove not served by city water, have drinking water that exceeds the new limits, and could be provided with bottled water.

In addition, the cities of Cottage Grove, Oakdale, Woodbury, St. Paul Park and Bemidji have a number of municipal wells affected by the updated values. They will be able to take interim steps that will provide drinking water at or below the new standards, state officials said.

The updated limits reflect new state-level analysis of the potential for mothers to pass along the chemicals to fetuses and nursing infants, officials said.

"Public health and environmental officials have an obligation to use the best available information to protect Minnesotans' health," state Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger said. "As we get a better understanding of the long-term impacts of these chemicals, we need to update our guidance to enhance the protections that were in place previously."

The chemicals, once manufactured at 3M's Chemolite Plant, were used for decades in the manufacture of carpets, clothing, fabrics, furniture, food packaging and other materials, such as nonstick cookware and firefighting foam, the Health Department said. They have been phased out of industrial use for the most part, but traces can still be found throughout the environment and they are a major contaminant in fish.

Long-term exposure to PFCs has been linked to certain cancers, liver and thyroid ailments, and developmental problems in infants.

The 3M Co. disposed of products containing PFCs, including PFOA and PFOS, in a landfill and three dump sites in Washington County starting in the 1940s until sometime in the 1970s. Groundwater contamination was first discovered in the area in 2002.

Minnesota regulators and 3M have agreed on a plan to fix drinking water contamination, but a 2010 lawsuit over the costs of environmental cleanup of groundwater and the Mississippi River is ongoing. It is expected to go to trial sometime next year.

Residents of south Washington County who live in affected areas will have an opportunity to meet with Health Department experts and officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency next month. Meetings will be held June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Oak-Land Junior High School cafeteria in Lake Elmo and June 7, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cottage Grove City Hall.