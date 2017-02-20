More from Star Tribune
Train fatally hits pedestrian at crossing in NW. Minnesota
The train operated by Burlington Northern Santa Fe hit the person about 9 p.m. Saturday in Detroit Lakes at the Washington Avenue crossing, BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth said Sunday.
Minnesota and the presidents: Take our Presidents' Day quiz
No, there are no presidents from Minnesota. But Minnesota has had plenty of close connections to the White House. On this Presidents' Day, let's see how well you know them.
1 man dead in Green Bay shooting, another in custody
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Green Bay.
Record highs continue, but rain today, snow maybe by week's end
Crystal reports reaching 70 as of midafternoon, but "high probabilities for greater than 10 inches of snow" loom for one part of state, according to the latest forecast.
Medical examiner identifies couple in murder-suicide case
Authorities have identified the man and woman found fatally shot in a Rosemount home.
