The family of Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in 2015, has reached a tentative $200,000 settlement with the city months after the City Council rejected a previous five-figure offer as too low.

David Suro, the lawyer representing Clark’s father, said the settlement was reached Thursday afternoon after closed-door mediation with the sides in separate rooms.

“What this family really wanted wasn’t money,” Suro said. “They would like to see some accountability.”

But Suro said the family came to understand that systemic changes to police training weren’t possible through the courts. The family is satisfied with the $200,000, he said.

City Attorney Susan Segal wouldn’t comment on the result of mediation and the deal isn’t done yet. The City Council will be asked to sign off on the amount. The council is likely to discuss the proposal in a closed session after the next council meeting Aug. 23. The council would vote on the proposal in an open session.

Council members reached late Thursday declined to say anything about the $200,000 proposal. Approval isn’t guaranteed. The council rejected a previous five-figure settlement with Clark’s family because it was too low.

This undated photo released by Javille Burns shows her brother, Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot in a confrontation with police on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Minneapolis.

That vote came the same day in May that the council approved a $20 million settlement in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The Australian native was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor after she called 911 seeking help. Noor was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and is serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Clark’s death led to weeks of protests in north Minneapolis and gave rise to the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, who demanded that the city also pay the Clark family $20 million.

The excessive force lawsuit remained in place against only officer Mark Ringgenberg, the one who took Clark to the ground. The officer who shot Clark at Ringgenberg’s behest, Dustin Schwarze, was dismissed from the case.

A hearing on the case is set for Aug. 27.