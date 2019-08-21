The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Wednesday is expected to rename four parkways that surround Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun, replacing "Calhoun" with the original Dakota name.

Park Board commissioners, who spoke in favor of the name change earlier this month, said it was a small step to undo the presence of the lake's namesake, John C. Calhoun — the politician who advocated for slavery and the removal of American Indians from their lands in the early 19th century — and teach people about the land's indigenous history.

If approved at Wednesday's Park Board meeting, the new roads would be called East and West Bde Maka Ska Parkways, Bde Maka Ska Boulevard West and Bde Maka Ska Drive.

An online survey by the Park Board showed out of 741 responses, 57% supported changing the name and 35% opposed it. At a meeting earlier this month, a handful of residents who live along the parkways said the new name would be too difficult to spell or pronounce, and saw it as an attempt by Park Board commissioners to be "politically correct."

Some Park Board commissioners were disappointed by the public testimony during the meeting, saying they understood change is hard but that it was a step in the right direction to make the lake more inclusive.

"We have to move on. In this country right now, we have people who have decided to take up arms because they don't like a certain group of people," Commissioner Londel French said. "That's gotta end, and it starts with little bitty decisions and little bitty choices that communities make like this. By paying homage to the people that were there before us. By saying, 'We care.' "

Earlier this year, the Park Board granted itself authority to rename the parkways and roads under its jurisdiction, what many saw as a pre-emptive move to replace the Calhoun name from the roads surrounding the lake.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.