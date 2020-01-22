The Minneapolis Park Board has agreed to pay $170,000 to settle claims filed on behalf of four Somali boys who were handcuffed by park police and detained at gunpoint but never arrested.

The incident at Minnehaha Park in July 2018, captured on video by a bystander and posted to social media, resulted in an internal review of the incident and led the park board to conduct two listening sessions with residents.

At a news conference Wednesday at the offices of the Minnesota chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) in Minneapolis, CAIR executive director Jaylani Hussein and Ellen Longfellow, a civil rights attorney, announced the park board will pay $40,000 to each of the four boys. It will go into accounts overseen by their families. CAIR will receive $10,000 in the settlement.

The boys were aged 13 to 16 at the time of the incident, Longfellow said.

Officer Matthew Ryan, one of the two officers who detained the teens, received a two day suspension by the park board. An arbitrator, Stephen Befort, last July upheld the suspension of Matthew Ryan, a park police officer since 2013.

In the order, obtained by a data practices request, Befort wrote that park police officials alleged that Ryan “screamed and yelled at the detainees” in the incident, “escalating rather than de-escalating the situation.” The arbitrator said the officials stated that Ryan also failed to explain or apologize to the youth after discovering that the reason for detaining them was unfounded. Footage of the incident from the officers’ body cameras was also released Wednesday.

Body camera footage showed Minneapolis park police officer Matthew Ryan detaining four Somali teens at gunpoint while his partner Eric Olson handcuffed them.

The park board, in a statement issued Wednesday, said that Ryan also received “additional training.”

According to records in the case, park police officers were responding to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. The caller alleged that four teenagers, of apparent Somali ethnicity, were wielding sticks, knives and possibly a gun and were assaulting the caller’s boyfriend. Ryan and his partner, Eric Olson arrived and saw one of the boys throw an object into the woods.

Ryan drew his gun and ordered the boys to get on the ground, while Olson handcuffed and searched them.

Longfellow said an older white woman, who was a bystander, told the officers, that the youth were not at fault and had been threatened. The youth were put in a squad car, but rather than driven home, were let out on the street. Their parents were never contacted and the boys weren’t charged.

“It was clear racial profiling,” Hussein said Wednesday. He said it “could have been extremely dangerous. [The officers] came to the scene and escalated the situation ...”

However, park police officials concluded that drawing a gun was proper, though Ryan’s decision to scream at the youths was not.

In its statement to the media, Wednesday, the park board said that in the settlement, the park board “is not admitting to any discrimination or use of excessive force.”

“We are committed to providing safe and welcoming parks for everyone. We took the 2018 incident at Minnehaha Falls seriously and conducted an independent employment investigation of our officers’ conduct, Minneapolis parks superintendent Al Bangoura said in a statement. He said that with the settlement, “the juveniles, their families and the [park board] can move forward.”

Three of the four mothers of the four boys came to the CAIR news conference where the settlement was announced.

Halimo Isse, one of the mothers, said she was “in shock” when she first learned of the incident. As for the settlement, she said, ”Money is not going to ease the pain or solve the problem, but I feel comfort in the way the bystanders and community reacted.”

Twitter: @randyfurst