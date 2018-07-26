No charges will be filed in connection with the 911 call to Minnehaha Regional Park earlier this month that ended with four innocent Somali-American youths in handcuffs and community members outraged.

The case that Minneapolis park police forwarded to the city attorney’s office for possible charges was declined because there wasn’t enough evidence to identify the 911 caller, interim park Superintendent Mary Merrill said in a statement Wednesday.

“We believe reporting false information puts people’s lives in danger and any person reporting false information should be held accountable,” she said.

The city on Wednesday also released a transcript of the 911 call, and said it is reviewing the process of releasing body camera footage of the incident.

Park police were called to the park about 7:30 p.m. on July 10 when a caller reported that four men were involved in an assault and were holding knives and sticks. One officer at the scene pointed his gun at the teens, ages 13 to 16.

A bystander filmed and broadcast the incident, which went viral. Witnesses gave police information that contradicted the 911 caller.

The Park Board launched two investigations — the criminal case and an independent review to determine whether the officers followed policies, procedures and the law.

Merrill said that results of the review could be complete within a week, and that any potential “corrective actions” will be considered at the time.

Park officials have met with the boys’ families on “several occasions” to apologize, listen, answer questions and offer support, she said.

“What happened July 10 at Minnehaha Park does not reflect our organization’s mission and our obligation to serving youth and families,” Merrill said. “We know we have a lot of work to do if we want to rebuild trust, and we are committed to doing so.”

Read the entire 911 transcript as released by the Park Board here: