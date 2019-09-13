The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Friday that limits how landlords use criminal history, eviction and credit scores to screen tenants.

The ordinance follows a summerlong debate that put tensions between tenants and landlords on full display over how the city should mitigate the affordable housing crisis.

City Council members have pushed the ordinance as a way to reduce barriers that often prevent people with criminal backgrounds, low-income households, people of color and people with evictions from finding a decent place to live.

Under the rule, landlords can’t deny an applicant on the basis of a misdemeanor if the conviction is older than three years and felonies seven years or older, and in certain cases of arson, assault or robbery, convictions more than 10 years old. The ordinance would not allow eviction judgments to be disqualifying if they happened three or more years earlier.

The ordinance also limits how credit screenings are used, including preventing landlords from denying an applicant because of insufficient credit history. The proposed ordinance would also cap the amount landlords can charge for a security deposit at a month’s rent.

The council passed an amendment that delays the rules for smaller landlords with 15 units or less until December 2020. All other landlords would have to comply by June 1, 2020.

Advocacy groups for tenants have pushed the council to limit background screening, while property owners have organized against the ordinance.

Council members say they’re anticipating a potential lawsuit.

