Gene Okerlund, whose career as a pro wrestling interviewer blossomed from being a last-minute fill-in on Twin Cities television to the face of the industry for decades, died Wednesday in Florida.

The WWE Network announced Okerlund's death on its website at age 76.

While details about what led to his death have yet to be released, a close family member told the Star Tribune that Okerlund died about 5:30 a.m. in an emergency room of a hospital in Sarasota, Fla., not far from their home in Osprey.

Okerlund was described in the announcement as "the most recognizable interviewer in sports entertainment history" as he tried to keep order in a suit and tie while wrestling personalities went about their verbal and physical antics.

Nicknamed "Mean Gene" by wrestling personality and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, Okerlund's interview roster included the biggest names in pro wrestling, among them Hulk Hogan, Bobby Heenan, Randy Savage and Ventura.

"In an interview, I laughingly called him 'the Mean Gene Hot Air Machine,' and the 'Mean Gene' stuck," Ventura said Wednesday. "I'm proud that I gave him a nickname that will stick with him forever."

Interviewer Gene Okerlund jousted with Jesse “The Body” Ventura and his manager, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan in August 1982.

Okerlund said in a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune shortly after the death of Verne Gagne that he owed his start in the business to the late pro wrestling pioneer.

Gagne's American Wrestling Association enterprise was based in the Channel 11 studios in Minneapolis starting in about 1960, and Okerlund worked at the station in sales and had experience being on the radio.

One day in 1974, the regular interviewer "couldn't make one taping ... so Verne saw me in the hall and said, 'We need you to do the interviews.' "

"I said, 'Verne, I know zero about wrestling.' He said, 'Do you have a suit and tie? That's all you need.' There were a few bucks involved, so I dived in."

Okerlund said his first interview was with Nick Bockwinkel and Heenan, and soon they were being jumped from behind. "I just acted terrified, and Verne brought me back the next week," Okerlund said.

Okerlund moved on to the WWE family in 1984 and "became a staple on national cable television," the WWE announcement said of its Hall of Famer.

Along with interviews, he also provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows. His role was often as a prop for the outlandish dramatics that his larger-than-life interview subjects would carry out as Okerlund pursued a modicum of dignity in his suit, bow tie and well-groomed mustache.

"What are you, the head waiter, huh?" one on-air insult from "Macho Man" Randy Savage hurled at the dapper Okerlund.

"Whether it was Hulk Hogan, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Hart Foundation or Andre the Giant, Okerlund made the stars into superstars," according to the noted wrestling blog ringthedamnbell.wordpress.com.

Okerlund proved himself adept as well at carrying a tune to the pleasure of wrestling fans. The onetime country and rock musician and singer from Sisseton, S.D., sang the national anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985 and that same year sang "Tutti Frutti" on WWE's "The Wrestling Album."

The rival WCW lured away Okerlund in 1993, but he returned in 2002 and appeared on various programming, including the network's "Legends' House."

Okerlund made his final appearance on WWE TV for the network's 25th anniversary episode.

Eugene Arthur Okerlund was born in Sisseton, attended the University of Nebraska and studied broadcast journalism. He and his wife, Jeanne, have two grown children. One of them Todd Okerlund, played hockey for the University of Minnesota in the mid-1980s and for the Team USA in the 1988 Olympics.

Ventura said he considers Okerlund "the best at what he did, the best straight man interviewer in wrestling history. ... Gene and I had a chemistry between us like no other. ... Gene and I had a great rapport."

Funeral arrangements for Okerlund are pending.