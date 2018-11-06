Incumbent mayors in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park were battling strong challengers at the polls Tuesday, while two candidates squared off to fill an Anoka County Board seat that belonged to a single family for 64 years.

Jim Kordiak, longtime Fourth District commissioner, didn’t seek reelection to the seat his father Al held before him. Candidates instead were Mandy Meisner of Fridley and Sean Broom of Columbia Heights. Meisner snagged 49 percent of the vote in August’s primary election, outdistancing three others including Broom, who won 24 percent.

If elected, Meisner would become the first person of color on the Anoka County Board. Her victory also would result, for the first time, in a majority of women on the seven-member board.

Brooklyn Center rematch

A tight rematch for mayor was unfolding in Brooklyn Center, where challenger Mike Elliott sought to unseat Mayor Tim Willson for the second time in four years. If elected, Elliott would become the first person of color to serve as the city’s mayor.

In 2014, Willson edged out Elliott by 145 votes. In this year’s race Willson, who has held his office for 12 years, touted the city’s dipping crime rates and redevelopments like Topgolf as evidence that Brooklyn Center is headed in the right direction. Elliott, who was born in Liberia, said residents in the rapidly diversifying city of 31,000 are ready for change. More than half the residents of Brooklyn Center are people of color.

Brooklyn Park contests

Incumbent Jeff Lunde, who has been mayor since 2010, was being challenged by political newcomer Hollies Winston. Winston, who was backed by the DFL, has identified Lunde as a Republican since he ran for the state Senate as a GOP candidate in 2016. Lunde said he didn’t identify with either party as mayor, and did not seek endorsement.

Voters in Brooklyn Park also were weighing in Tuesday on a $26 million referendum for park upgrades that included more senior facilities, a new teen center, picnic shelters, lights for turf fields and a baseball field.

Hannah Covington