Law enforcement in Lino Lakes were investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in the northern Twin Cities suburb on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a call in a residential area on the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road, according to a statement from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office issued just before 8 p.m.
Investigators are now on the scene. The Sheriff's Office said there is no known threat to the public.
