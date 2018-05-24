Minneapolis leaders must invest in making the city more affordable, less segregated and more available to youth, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday in his first State of the City address.

They must fight for the rights of immigrants, hold police accountable for misbehavior and provide a voice for low-wage workers.

“We are young, scrappy and hungry,” said Frey, quoting the Broadway play “Hamilton” as he delivered his address at Lundstrum Performing Arts on the North Side.

In a speech that praised Minneapolis’ parks, the arts and every City Council member by name, Frey reiterated his intention to invest $50 million in making housing in the city more affordable. He announced the police will soon carry placards in their squads that list rights for immigrants dealing with federal immigration authorities, and a new program to find housing and services for Minneapolis public schools students who are homeless.

– this while a Minneapolis officer faces charges for shooting an unarmed woman – and addressing the unequal distribution of wealth and poverty in the city.

Six months into his first term, Frey laid out the city’s progress so far and a promise to aggressively follow through on his vision.

“We have exactly the right blend of experience, the right diversity of background, and most importantly an appreciation for the urgency of now,” said Frey.