Minneapolis leaders on Thursday released a 20-year blueprint for how the city should grow, envisioning a more densely populated city that seeks to reduce racial inequities and fight climate change.

The draft of the city’s comprehensive plan, three years in the making and still several months from completion, would rewrite zoning for large swathes of the city.

The boldest component of the plan, allowing construction of multi-family buildings with up to four units in every neighborhood, became public earlier this month. It already faces opposition from some council members and neighborhood groups, while others are rallying behind the idea. Roughly two-thirds of the city is now zoned for only single-family homes or duplexes.

Fourplexes no taller than 2.5 stories would be allowed on every residential lot in Minneapolis, and developers would be permitted to build larger — but not taller — apartment buildings on multiple lots from Lowry Avenue in the north to 38th Street in the south.

The plan will guide a 2019 update of the city’s zoning ordinance, and would eliminate a patchwork of classifications across the city.

“This comprehensive plan seeks to be a clearer document for developers and community members,” said Heather Worthington, the city’s long range planning director.

The city went live with an interactive website on Thursday that includes about 100 policy statements connected to 14 goals developed over several months of public engagement. The plan will be subject to public comment through July 22, and website users will be able to pull up the maps and comment on specific parcels or neighborhoods. Eventually Minneapolis must produce a written document and, like all cities in the metro, submit it to the Metropolitan Council for approval at the end of the year.

City planners touted the draft plan as the first in Minneapolis to focus explicitly on promoting racial equity and include strategies for addressing climate change. The goal of increasing the supply and diversity of homes in the city is central to the plan, as Minneapolis prepares for further population growth and has limited space for greenfield development.

Changing the city’s zoning maps to allow more density in more places, proponents argue, would give renters more options and put pressure on landlords to reduce prices. It would also correct what many view as the lingering effects of racist housing policy in the city’s zoning, which still ensure that huge swathes of the city are available to only those with the means to buy a single-family home.

The plan also aims to promote job growth downtown and along transportation corridors, and would create a new category of production and processing areas designated for industrial use.

The new maps also do away with “ill-defined” terms such as Activity Centers and Community Corridors, which city planners say did not give clear enough guidance on what could be built where.