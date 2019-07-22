A Washington County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a 23-year-old Lake Elmo man.

A grand jury returned the indictment on Friday against 31-year-old Brian Krook, who shot Benjamin W. Evans shortly after midnight on April 12, 2018, while deputies were responding to a 911 call of a suicidal man in Lake Elmo.

Tenth District Judge Doug Meslow said Monday that the charge specifically alleges that Krook's "culpable negligence" created an unreasonable risk and consciously took "chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another."

Krook remains free ahead of his first court appearance, which has yet to be scheduled, Meslow said. A message was left at Krook's home Monday seeking his response to the indictment.

According to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), deputies made contact with Evans as he held a gun and told officers he wanted to kill himself.

Officers made repeated attempts to persuade him to put down the gun. At some point, Krook fired at Evans, striking him multiple times.

Deputies provided medical aid to Evans before he was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he died.

The BCA said a handgun was recovered from near Evans' body. A law enforcement beanbag shotgun also was recovered at the scene, but it did not appear to have been fired.

Body cameras and squad dash cameras captured portions of the incident, the agency added.

Later during the day of the shooting, the American Civil Liberties Union's Minnesota office released a statement calling for better training for law enforcement when responding to someone having a critical mental health difficulty.

"Officers are simply not the most qualified people to respond to a mental health crisis," the statement read. "We have to spend a lot more money on alternatives like mobile crisis units and community-based crisis services. ... We shouldn't have to wait for police to kill another person in crisis to see meaningful reform."

Krook has been with the Sheriff's Office for nine years. He received a lifesaving award with a fellow deputy for their actions on Christmas Day 2012 to revive someone in Lake Elmo who unconscious and not breathing.