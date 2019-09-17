Every police-involved death in Minnesota since 2000

The Star Tribune collected the names and stories of everyone who died after a physical confrontation with law enforcement in Minnesota since January 2000, and continues to update this database as new incidents occur.

The newest developments may not be reflected before information is verified, and may be subject to change in light of new details and official findings. Racial and ethnic identities are usually verified via official death records, which often takes time, so presented information may not always be immediately comprehensive, and sometimes could be ambiguous.