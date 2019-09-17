StarTribune

Every police-involved death in Minnesota since 2000

By Jeff Hargarten, Jennifer Bjorhus, MaryJo Webster and Kelly SmithStar Tribune

The Star Tribune collected the names and stories of everyone who died after a physical confrontation with law enforcement in Minnesota since January 2000, and continues to update this database as new incidents occur.

The newest developments may not be reflected before information is verified, and may be subject to change in light of new details and official findings. Racial and ethnic identities are usually verified via official death records, which often takes time, so presented information may not always be immediately comprehensive, and sometimes could be ambiguous.

Jeff Hargarten is a data journalist for the Star Tribune focusing on data-driven reporting and visualization. He has covered elections, technology, criminal justice, demographics and public health.

Jennifer Bjorhus is a reporter covering the environment for the Star Tribune. She was a business reporter for much of her career but in recent years focused on criminal justice issues, including police use of force and responses to sexual assault. 

MaryJo Webster is the data editor for the Star Tribune. She teams up with reporters to analyze data for stories across a wide range of topics and beats. 

Kelly Smith covers nonprofits/philanthropy for the Star Tribune and is based in Minneapolis. Since 2010, she’s covered Greater Minnesota on the state/region team, Hennepin County government, west metro suburban government and west metro K-12 education.

