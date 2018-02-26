A Minneapolis man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the drive-by shooting death of Birdell Beeks Monday, after her two daughters, overcome with emotion, gave gripping impact statements.

Judge Tamara Garcia sentenced Joshua Ezeka, 21, to life without parole for first degree murder, 360 months for attempted first degree murder, and 36 months for assault in the second degree, to be served consecutively. A jury found Ezeka guilty last month.

“This monster put us through this trial,” said daughter Sa’Lesha Beeks, fighting through tears. “I’d love nothing more than to see him die so his family can see our pain.” Ezeka was firing at a rival gang member’s oncoming car in May 2016 when one of the bullets hit Beeks, 58, who was killed in her own minivan as she was running errands with her 16-year-old granddaughter.

“My son can’t talk to his nanny about his day or how he feels, she lost her best friend,” said DaLesha Beeks, her other daughter. “I miss my mom every single day, I can’t sleep at night.”

Handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, Ezeka was asked if he had anything to say before sentencing. “No, Your Honor,” he said.

The sentencing came with an unusually strong security presence. There were three armed Hennepin County deputies inside the well of the courtroom where the attorneys and Ezeka sat and four deputies standing in the back.

At least one possible witness in the case was slain before trial and there were hints at retribution against another witnesses.

The two Minneapolis homicide detectives who investigated the case watched the sentencing from the back row.

“Today is a culmination of everything that homicide investigators strive for,” Sgt. Charles Green said afterward.

“This was not gang members shooting at each other,” said Sgt. Chris Thomsen. “It was truly an innocent victim in this case.”