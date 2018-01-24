After only a few hours of deliberation, a jury has convicted a gang member of murder in the drive-by slaying of Minneapolis grandmother Birdell Beeks.

Joshua Ezeka, 21, was found guilty of all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Beeks, 56, who was killed when an errant bullet struck her as she sat in her minivan in north Minneapolis in May 2016. Her 16-year-old granddaughter, who was sitting next to Beeks when gunfire broke out, was unharmed. Beeks’ death stirred outrage over violence in north Minneapolis, and eight months would pass before Ezeka was arrested.

Ezeka’s attorneys argued in their opening remarks that the defendant feared for his safety when he got a call that a group of rival gang members were headed to his house, which had been targeted in previous shootings. He grabbed his gun, ran outside and started firing wildly at the rival’s gold Toyota Corolla. Instead, several of the shots struck Beeks in her minivan, as she inched up to the intersection of Penn and 21st avenues N. Prosecutors argued that whether or not Ezeka intended to kill Beeks was irrelevant, because Ezeka intended to kill someone that day.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday after a weeklong trial, and came to the verdict about noon. They returned to deliberate whether a stiffer sentence was warranted for Ezeka because Beeks’ granddaughter was in the van.